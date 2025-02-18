Aroma, Colour And Taste: Darjeeling Yields The 'Champagne of Tea'

Darjeeling: The aroma of Darjeeling Tea has spread around the world for a long as it carved out space amid various gifts meant for the coronation of British King Charles. Called the 'Champagne of Tea' by the British, tea lovers around the world never think twice about shelling out hefty prices for its mesmerising aroma.
There are certain variants of the tea due to its different plucking seasons which add unique colour, aroma and taste to the specific varieties.
The 'Champagne of Tea' is produced in 20,000 hectares of 87 tea estates in Darjeeling. The annual average yield is 13 million kg, accounting for 15 per cent of the national produce and the climate, altitude and seasonal effects make Darjeeling tea unique among its peers.
However, its quality is gradually losing out to the influx of tea from neighbouring Nepal, putting the tea lovers in a fix. To identify the genuineness of Darjeeling Tea, one should know the chequered past of it.
The tea plants were first grown in the 2,000-600 feet altitude by the Bristishers and gradually it created its space around the world. The British were so fond of Darjeeling Tea that they tried to grow it in their native soil. Unfortunately, every attempt failed and they had to rely on imports from India to satisfy their thirst.
"Darjeeling Tea has high demand in the market. Its value was first discovered by the British after which it became world-famous," Bappa Ghosh, a tea trader, said.
There are four plucking seasons in a year known as First Flush, Second Flush, Third Flush and Fourth Flush. Each flush has its unique colour, aroma and taste.
The light golden First Flush, picked at the end of February to April, has a floral smell and tastes like sweet peach fruit. The deep golden Second Flush, picked between the end of May and June, tastes like Mascattle Wine. The deep-coloured Third Flush, picked in monsoon (July-September), smells like a mixture of wet soil, grass and flowers. The deep red Fourth Flush, picked between October and November, tastes sweet and smells like a mix of various fruits. After the final flush arrives in the market, tea estates remain closed for three months.
"Darjeeling produces the finest tea in the world as a cup of hot water is enough to prepare it. Tea and sugar are generally avoided. The unique aroma, taste and colour of different plucking seasons have made it peerless," Laltu Purkait, tea expert of Makaibari Tea Estate, said.
"The soil and climate of Darjeeling make its tea different from others. Every season has its unique identity which is reflected in the produce. This orthodox tea is not produced anywhere in the world. We want its reputation to remain untainted," Sumit Ghosh, secretary of the Tea Association of India, said.
A kilo of Darjeeling Tea costs from Rs 900 to Rs 5,000.
