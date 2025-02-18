ETV Bharat / bharat

Aroma, Colour And Taste: Darjeeling Yields The 'Champagne of Tea'

The tea plants were first grown in the 2,000-600 feet altitude by the Bristishers. ( ETV Bharat )

Darjeeling: The aroma of Darjeeling Tea has spread around the world for a long as it carved out space amid various gifts meant for the coronation of British King Charles. Called the 'Champagne of Tea' by the British, tea lovers around the world never think twice about shelling out hefty prices for its mesmerising aroma.

There are certain variants of the tea due to its different plucking seasons which add unique colour, aroma and taste to the specific varieties.

The 'Champagne of Tea' is produced in 20,000 hectares of 87 tea estates in Darjeeling. The annual average yield is 13 million kg, accounting for 15 per cent of the national produce and the climate, altitude and seasonal effects make Darjeeling tea unique among its peers.

However, its quality is gradually losing out to the influx of tea from neighbouring Nepal, putting the tea lovers in a fix. To identify the genuineness of Darjeeling Tea, one should know the chequered past of it.

There are four plucking season for Darjeeling Tea. (ETV Bharat)

The tea plants were first grown in the 2,000-600 feet altitude by the Bristishers and gradually it created its space around the world. The British were so fond of Darjeeling Tea that they tried to grow it in their native soil. Unfortunately, every attempt failed and they had to rely on imports from India to satisfy their thirst.