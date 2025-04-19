Army's Surya DevBhoomi Challenge Stresses On Local Connect, Reverse Migration

Uttarkashi: The Indian Army is organising the Surya DevBhoomi Challenge, in which a cycle rally will be taken out from April 18 to 20. The rally was flagged off on Friday from the Nelnag Valley, near the Indo-China border, of the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand and reached Bhatwadi.

On the second day of the rally on Saturday, soldiers will reach Budha Kedar in the Tehri district, and the rally will culminate in Trijuginarayan of Rudraprayag through a trail running on Sunday.

The first day saw an array of performances where the contestants gave a message about reverse migration and tourism. The locals welcomed the cycling jawans warmly.

As part of the Vibrant Village programme, soldiers interacted with the villagers at every halt to make them aware of the immense opportunities in self-employment brought by border tourism.

At a programme held in Nelang, Lieutenant General D G Mishra, who was the chief guest, said, "In line with the Centre's plans, the army is also promoting new dimensions of employment and tourism by connecting with the local people. By increasing activities in the border areas, people are being inspired to migrate in reverse."

The Surya DevBhoomi Challenge is a three-day triathlon event, comprising cycling, trail running and running. The course commenced from Nelang and will culminate at Sonprayag. The event's arduous nature shall not only examine endurance and phy prowess but also elevate Uttarakhand as an eminent global hub for adventure sports.

On the first day, soldiers will cycle through challenging mountainous and rugged terrains on bicycles to cover a 110-km path from Nelang to Bhatwadi. The second day's journey of 37 km will kick off from Bhatwari and will halt at Budha Kedar. On the culminating day, soldiers will start from Ghutthu for Sonprayag via Rudraprayag in the 40-km journey.