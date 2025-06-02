ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Veterans Launch Plastic Cleanup Drive From Gangotri To Harsil

New Delhi: In a noble gesture, Indian Army veterans are all set to undertake a large-scale plastic eradication 'Kaar Sewa' programme from Gangotri to Harsil in Uttarakhand from June 5 to 7. While the Armed Forces stand guard on the nation’s borders, veterans of Atulya Ganga continue their service to the motherland through environmental stewardship. This year’s 'Kaar Sewa' is a five-day mission to eliminate plastic waste along the ecologically sensitive stretch from Gangotri to Harsil, a defence spokesperson said.

“This mission aligns with the 2025 World Environment Day theme, ending global plastic pollution. Its mission spans afforestation, pollution mapping, including measuring the presence of microplastics and creating public awareness to restore the river,” the defence spokesperson told ETV Bharat.

The army veterans under the Atulya Ganga Trust (AGT) have been dedicated to the sustainable rejuvenation of the River Ganga since 2019. The drive was flagged off by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C Central Command, at Lucknow on Monday.

The initiative is being supported by the State administration of Uttarakhand, the Border Roads Organisation and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering. Atulya Ganga volunteers will assemble at Uttarkashi on June 3. On a daily basis till June 7, they will physically collect all the plastic waste littered on the roadside and on mountain slopes between Gangotri and Harsil.

“The collected waste will be handed over to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for further disposal,” the defence spokesperson said. The army veterans initiative aims to cultivate a mindset amongst the citizens and government machinery to recognise the urgent requirement of promoting sustainable practices to protect nature.