Uttar Pradesh: Bike-Borne Assailants Shot Army Jawan Dead In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: On Wednesday night, bike-borne assailants shot dead an army jawan in Vimla Colony of Khurja Junction of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The gruesome incident has left the locality shellshocked. Family members of the slain jawan, Gaurav Singh (25), have filed a complaint with the police alleging murder over money transactions. The police have started investigating the matter.

According to the information, the jawan was on a 13-day leave and visited his hometown to spend quality time with family. Some bike-borne miscreants shot at him when he was standing before a shop near his home. The attackers sped away after that. The onlookers took Singh to the hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Family members said Singh uttered the names of the attackers before breathing his last and there was some money transaction angle behind the incident. He was posted in Kolkata. The family members said Singh was married two years ago to Sangam.

According to his father, Satyaveer, one Babulal who lives in the locality had borrowed Rs 1.20 lakh from his son. Two days ago, when Singh asked him to return the money, Babulal got angry. They had a verbal spat on the phone after which Babulal allegedly got Singh killed through his accomplice.

"People nearby informed us about the incident. When we rushed to the spot, we saw my son lying on the ground. The bullet had pierced through his waist. We took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Before death, he had told Babulal's name. Gaurav was the only son of the house," Satyaveer said.

Khurja CO Bhaskar Mishra said the body has been sent for postmortem. Based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered against Babulal and some unknown persons. The search for the accused is on.