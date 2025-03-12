Army Soldier Injured In Cross-border Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri; Airlifted To Udhampur

Rajouri: An army soldier was injured in a cross-border firing incident at Nowshera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Official sources said that the soldier was injured in a suspected sniper attack from across the border. He has been airlifted to command hospital Udhampur for advanced treatment.

The injured soldier has been identified as Man Kumar Bega.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

The cross-border firing in Rajouri comes two weeks after suspected terrorists fired upon an Army vehicle in a village in the Sunderbani sector near the Line of Control in the district.

The Army convoy was passing through Phal village in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri when the suspected terrorists fired a few shots at the vehicle. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Significantly, the Indian Army last month dismissed reports of “instability” at the India-Pakistan border saying that the ceasefire at the line of control (LoC) was intact "as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan)."

"The ceasefire on Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our ptls on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place," the Army had said in a statement in mid February.