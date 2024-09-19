Joint Team of Army, Police Recovers Large Cache Of IEDs In Manipur

Kohima(Nagaland): In a breakthrough, the Army and Manipur Police have seized a large cache of IEDs in the hilly region of Manipur near Bongjang and Itham villages in Imphal East district.
Acting on specific information, the joint team of security personnel acted swiftly by launching an extensive search operation incorporating the explosives detection dogs. Seven IEDs, weighing approximately 28.5kgs were recovered which were diffused by bomb experts. The recovery prevented a major disaster and saved precious lives.
In another incident, suspected militants launched a fresh attack at Mongbung Meitei village in Manipur's Jiribam district on Wednesday. Militants fired several rounds from sophisticated weapons prompting retaliation from village volunteers in the area, the police said. However, no one was injured in the exchange of fire, they said.
Security forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and firing stopped around 8 pm, an officer said. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged local villagers to cooperate with security forces while conducting operations, another officer said. In the last couple of days, villagers have seen multiple drones flying above Mongbung Meitei village, a police officer said, quoting villagers.
Security forces during search operations and area domination at Chanung and C Zoulen village in Imphal East district seized one locally made single barrel, one SLR Magazine, and live ammunition on Monday, a police statement said.
