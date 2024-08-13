Army Strenghens Vigil Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In a bid to keep an eye on the activities by Pakistan on the border and to stop infiltration attempts, the Army has provided state-of-the-art armoured vehicles besides surveillance equipment and weapons to the soldiers along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Besides special surveillance cameras which can monitor an area of three to four kilometers radius, special patrolling teams of the Army have been put on high alert along the LoC in view of the recent militant attacks in Jammu region.

ETV Bharat team visited ground zero along the LoC in Nowshera-Sunderbani sector to know how Indian Army soldiers are monitoring the border to check infiltration. According to the information received on ground zero at border by ETV Bharat team, the security forces have received inputs that militant organizations like Lashkar and Jaish are planing to push militants into Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir before August 15 to carry out sabotage attacks. As per sources, militants are present at launching pads in smalls groups at Pakistani occupied Kashmir to infiltrate across the border.

In view of the danger of infiltration on the border, the army is continuously doing border area dominance patrolling. Fencing Domination Patrolling is also being done by the Army on the Zero Line on the LoC, so that there can be no infiltration of any kind from Pakistan, sources said.

After the militant attacks in Jammu's Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Kathua, the Army has redeployed units in these areas including new QRT teams with armed vehicles in these areas. These QRT teams are being deployed at those places where maximum presence of militants has been seen. A QRT team consists of five soldiers, who are on the standby in case of any eventuality along the LoC.

Armado Trucks

With the recent militant attacks targeting army convoy trucks, more than 1000 new armed vehicles known as 'armado armored light specialist vehicles' have been provided to the army which are completely bulletproof and boast of a semi-automatic system installed inside them.

The sophisticated vehicles, which accommodate five soldiers, have an in-built system to fill air into the tyres if deflated.

Armado armoured vehicle deployed by Army along LoC in Rajouri (ETV Bharat)

The troop carrier vehicle comes with ballistic and blast protection up to B7, Stanag Level II, enough to withstand armor-piercing rounds. It features a 3.2-liter, 215 HP multi-fuel diesel engine with 4/6 speed automatic transmission, enabling it to attain a speed of over 120 kilometers (74 miles) per hour. It can run on flat tires and has a payload capacity of 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds), enough to transport ammunition and a crew of four, configurable for up to eight people, including the driver. Its modular design allows it to be configured for a variety of roles, such as reconnaissance and troop transport through conflict zones in hills, deserts, and open fields.

A soldier carries Sweden-made Rocket Launcher along LoC in Rajouri (ETV Bharat)

Sweden-made Rocket Launcher

The Army has also recently received Sweden's new rocket launcher Mark 4. The specialty of Rocket Launcher Mark 4 is that it weighs less than earlier rocket launchers at 6.5 kg and 4 different explosives can be planted in it simultaneously. This rocket launcher is currently being used by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, this rocket launcher also has the capability to damage tanks.