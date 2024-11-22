ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Tests Robotic Dogs At Pokhran Firing Range, To Deploy Them On Country's Borders

Over 50 soldiers of Battle Axe Division unit along with 10 robotic dogs participated in 7-day exercise that took place at Pokhran Field Firing Range.

Army Tests Robotic Dogs At Pokhran Field Firing Range, To Be Deployed On Country's Borders
Army Tests Robotic Dogs At Pokhran Field Firing Range (ETV Bharat)
Jaisalmer: The Battle Axe Division of the Indian Army has conducted testing of robotic dogs that will be deployed along with the soldiers on the country's borders, military sources said.

The exercises took place from November 14 to 21 at Pokhran Field Firing Range in the Jaisalmer district adjacent to the Indo-Pak border.

According to military sources, the robotic dogs can work from any high mountain to deep water and can be operated even sitting 10 km away. With a charge of about an hour, the robotic dogs can work for over 10 hours and are trained to find and eliminate the enemy, sources added. Logistics drones are also being tested to enhance assistance and transportation in high-altitude areas.

These robotic dogs are equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors and have a remote control unit to be monitored. However, China has already included robot dogs in its military operations.

In Pokhran testing, over 50 soldiers of a Battle Axe Division unit participated in the 7-day exercise in which about 10 robotic dogs were included. These dogs can find even the hidden enemy and provide real-time data.

Robotic dogs are equipped with thermal cameras and radar, and they can cross obstacles like snow, desert, rough terrain, high stairs, and even mountainous areas, and are capable of firing at enemy targets while protecting the soldiers from any harm.

