Two Army Personnel Killed After Boulder Falls On Vehicle In Ladakh

Leh, Ladakh: Two Army personnel were killed and three others injured after a boulder fell from a cliff onto a vehicle that was part of a military convoy in Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred at Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from here, at around 11.30 am while the convoy was navigating through the rugged terrain of the region. The Fire and Fury Corps said that the recovery operations were immediately launched.

Officials said that five personnel sustained critical injuries involving an SUV of the Army. Two succumbed to their injuries and three are undergoing treatment, they added.

The Army identified the deceased as Lt Col Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh.

In a statement posted on social media, the Fire and Fury Corps said, “GOC, Fire and Fury Corps and All Ranks salute Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh… and offer deep condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief,”

In an earlier post, it said, "A boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 Jul 2025. Recovery action is in progress"

The convoy was on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtas, officials said. The Army SUV was badly damaged due to the impact of the boulder, they added.

Earlier in May, three jawans were killed after a vehicle that was part of a routine convoy skid off the road and fell into a gorge near Ramban. An operation was immediately launched and officials said that the vehicle had fallen around 600 feet into the gorge.