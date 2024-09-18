ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Paratrooper Killed, 5 Commandos Injured in Road Accident in Jammu Kashmir's Rajouri

By PTI

Published : 60 minutes ago

An army paratrooper, Lance Naik Baljeet Singh, was killed and five others were injured when their vehicle plunged into a George in Rajouri district. The accident occurred while they were on counter-insurgency operations. The army reported extensive vehicle damage and said one of the injured later died, with another in critical condition.

Army vehicle that plunged into a deep gorge in Rajouri (ETV Bharat)

Rajouri/Jammu: An army paratrooper was killed and five commandos were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The Army said the troopers were on counterinsurgency duty when their vehicle met with the accident in the Mankote area of the border district late this evening. Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a post 'Lance Naik Baljeet Singh died in the accident.'

"GOC (General Officer Commanding) White Knight Corps and all ranks express deepest condolences to the family of L/Nk Baljeet Singh, the braveheart who lost his life in a tragic road accident near Manjakote, Rajouri during counter-insurgency duty. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Army said.

Officials said the army vehicle has suffered extensive damage in the accident. Rescuers, including local villagers, evacuated the six injured commandos, one of whom later succumbed to injuries, they said, adding that the condition of another army personnel remained "critical".

