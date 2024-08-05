ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Responds to Infiltration Threats along LoC in Jammu Kashmir, Search Operation Underway

Jammu: In the early hours of Monday, Indian Army troops engaged in a heightened security alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following reports of infiltrators attempting to breach the border. According to officials, the operations took place in the Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 1.30 am, soldiers observed the movement of three to four suspected infiltrators in the Battal sector of Akhnoor. The area was immediately monitored using drones. Reinforcements were deployed to establish a tight cordon around the area. The troops fired several rounds to deter the intruders and initiated a comprehensive search operation at first light to prevent any potential infiltration.

Similarly, at around 12.30 am, the Army responded to suspicious activity in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Although no direct exchange of fire occurred, the troops fired warning shots and commenced a search operation in the area.