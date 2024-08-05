ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Responds to Infiltration Threats along LoC in Jammu Kashmir, Search Operation Underway

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 5, 2024, 9:03 AM IST

Updated : Aug 5, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

The Indian Army detected and responded to suspected infiltrators along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. Troops in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors fired rounds and initiated search operations after observing suspicious movements. The enhanced vigilance is part of broader security measures marking the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Alert Army jawans have successfully foiled an Infiltration Bid at the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday after observing the movement of militants along LOC in Akhnoor.
Representative Image (ANI)

Jammu: In the early hours of Monday, Indian Army troops engaged in a heightened security alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following reports of infiltrators attempting to breach the border. According to officials, the operations took place in the Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 1.30 am, soldiers observed the movement of three to four suspected infiltrators in the Battal sector of Akhnoor. The area was immediately monitored using drones. Reinforcements were deployed to establish a tight cordon around the area. The troops fired several rounds to deter the intruders and initiated a comprehensive search operation at first light to prevent any potential infiltration.

Similarly, at around 12.30 am, the Army responded to suspicious activity in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Although no direct exchange of fire occurred, the troops fired warning shots and commenced a search operation in the area.

The heightened security measures come as Jammu and Kashmir marks the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the region. The anniversary has prompted increased vigilance and security across the union territory to deter any potential threats or disruptions.

Officials emphasise that these precautionary measures are crucial to maintaining peace and preventing infiltration attempts during this sensitive period. The ongoing search operations aim to ensure that the LoC remains secure and to address any security concerns that may arise.

Jammu: In the early hours of Monday, Indian Army troops engaged in a heightened security alert along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following reports of infiltrators attempting to breach the border. According to officials, the operations took place in the Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 1.30 am, soldiers observed the movement of three to four suspected infiltrators in the Battal sector of Akhnoor. The area was immediately monitored using drones. Reinforcements were deployed to establish a tight cordon around the area. The troops fired several rounds to deter the intruders and initiated a comprehensive search operation at first light to prevent any potential infiltration.

Similarly, at around 12.30 am, the Army responded to suspicious activity in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Although no direct exchange of fire occurred, the troops fired warning shots and commenced a search operation in the area.

The heightened security measures come as Jammu and Kashmir marks the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which previously granted special status to the region. The anniversary has prompted increased vigilance and security across the union territory to deter any potential threats or disruptions.

Officials emphasise that these precautionary measures are crucial to maintaining peace and preventing infiltration attempts during this sensitive period. The ongoing search operations aim to ensure that the LoC remains secure and to address any security concerns that may arise.

Last Updated : Aug 5, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INFILTRATORS IN AKHNOOR SECTORJAMMU KASHMIR TERRORIST ATTACKAKHNOOR INFILTRATION BID FOILED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.