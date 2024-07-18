ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Opens Fire after Suspicious Movement Near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): The Indian Army troops opened fire on Thursday after suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, Army officials said. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Initial treatment was administered at the government hospital in Doda and now they are being airlifted to the Army hospital through an Army chopper.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ramban-Doda Range, Shridhar Patil, reached the encounter site at Kashtigarh in Doda. "A search operation is underway. I can not share much information as our operation is in progress and we will soon be successful," DIG Shridhar Patil told reporters.

The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, laid down their lives while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday. On July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police was in progress in an area North of Doda.