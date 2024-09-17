ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Officer, Friend Custodial Torture Comes Under Orissa High Court Scanner

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

The Orrisa High Court has ordered the Odisha Police to provide better treatment to the friend of the Army officer at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. An Army officer was allegedly assaulted by Odisha Police and his friend was allegedly molested inside a police station. Reports ETV Bharat's Pradip Das

Army Officer, Friend Custodial Torture comes under scanner of Orissa High Court
File photo of Orissa High Court (ETV Bharat)

Cuttack (Odisha): While the Odisha crime branch police have already begun investigations into Sunday's alleged assault of an Army officer and alleged molestation of his female friend by the police inside a police station in Bhubaneswar, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday ordered the state police to provide better treatment to the female friend of the Army officer at the AIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to reporters, Advocate Mohit Mohanty representing the victim in the High Court, informed that the victim had filed two petitions in the Court.

"The first petition was a bail application and the second one was a criminal review petition seeking quashing of the FIR registered against her," Mohanty added.

Taking up only the bail petition on the day, a single judge bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra has posted the same to be taken up again on Wednesday, Mohanty informed adding that the investigating police officer along with the IIC of Bharatpur police station have been directed to appear during the time of hearing on Wednesday in virtual mode.

The shocking incident happened inside the police station early on Sunday morning when the Army officer, posted in West Bengal and his female friend, approached the police station to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths.

But inside the police station, the duo picked up a quarrel with the cops over the issue of registration of an FIR. According to a senior police officer, the duo reached the police station in an inappropriate condition and when they were asked to lodge a written complaint about the road rage, they refused and instead misbehaved with the cops, including a lady cop. The Army officer was kept in the lockup and was released after 10 hours following intervention by senior Army officers. The police, however, booked the female friend of the army officer.

