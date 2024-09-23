ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Officer, Fiancee Assault Case: Orissa HC Directs Media Not To Reveal Names Of Victims

Cuttack (Odisha): While hearing the case related to the custodial torture of an Army Major and his fiancee at Bharatpur Police Station, the Orissa High Court directed the electronic, print media and social media platforms not to reveal the names of the Army Officer and his fiancee. The court also directed ADG ( Modernisation) Dayal Gangwar to submit a status report of CCTVs at all police stations across the state. The court came up with a directive while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the incident.

The Orissa High Court, which has decided not to monitor the ongoing Crime Branch probe into the Bharatpur Police Station case, and said, "The power and duty of an investigating agency to investigate a cognizable offence is statutory and unless there are exceptional circumstances that the court should not interfere. We don't find any reason to monitor the investigation. The court said that the investigating agency shall act independently and fairly," said the High Court.

On Sunday, the State Government ordered judicial inquiry into the incident in which an Indian Army officer and his fiancée were allegedly assaulted by on-duty police personnel and also requested the Orissa High Court to directly monitor the ongoing Crime Branch investigation into the case.

The Odisha government issued formal gazette notification for judicial inquiry into custodial torture of Army Major, his fiancee. The Home Department issued formal gazette notification for judicial inquiry into the alleged misbehaviour/assault of a woman and a serving Army Officer inside Bharatpur Police Station.