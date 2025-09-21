ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Must Rebuild Ties With Gujjar, Bakerwal Tribes To Prevent Intelligence Gap On Ground, Say Experts

Jammu/Srinagar: With terror groups now using higher ridges as safe havens in a shift in strategy, experts believe it's time for security forces, especially the Army, to review their tactics and regain the trust of Gujjar and Bakerwal nomadic tribes -- considered the "eyes and ears" of the mountains.

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, and experts feel there is growing mistrust between the security forces and the two communities that could pose a threat to intelligence gathering, which is vital for border security.

Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, with a combined population of around 23 lakh, have been crucial collaborators for the Army for decades due to their deep knowledge of the rugged Pir Panjal terrain and unwavering loyalty -- key factors in rolling back insurgency.

This friendship, cemented by common sacrifice, has seen the tribes brave relentless terrorist attacks. Their patriotism has shone brightly in tales of valour like those of Rukhsana Kausar, who killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant in 2009, and Rifleman Aurangzeb, who was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in 2018 and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.

A series of incidents pushed this alliance to its breaking point, undercutting decades of trust. These include the 2018 Kathua rape case and the 2020 Amshipura fake encounter in which three Gujjar youths were shot dead.

While the Army took action, like dismissing a captain in the Amshipura case, the community insists that such things should have never happened in the first place.

The latest setback to this relationship came in December 2023, when three civilians were killed in Topa Pir in Poonch after being tortured by the Army in custody following a fatal ambush attack on soldiers.

These incidents, officials said, have isolated Gujjar and Bakerwal youths, leaving a dangerous intelligence gap on the ground.

Systemic problems have further worsened the situation. Restrictive policies have pushed many Gujjars and Bakerwals away from their nomadic lifestyle, creating insecure livelihoods and a diminished presence in the remote tracks where they once contributed crucial information, they said.

A deficiency of stable communication infrastructure also undermines their capacity to deliver efficient intelligence, jeopardising a partnership long essential to regional security.

Expressing concern over the "trust deficit", Shahnawaz Choudhary, a senior Gujjar leader and Congress's AICC secretary, said the communities have not been given due value.

He highlighted the issue of outstanding rights to forest lands that the Gujjar and Bakerwal communities have not yet received individual claims for. They have been grazing cattle on these lands for a very long time.

Choudhary also mentioned the Topo Pir incident, something he feels was manipulated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which broke the trust of the community and made the youth feel ignored by both the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

He also warned of a "widening void" between the two sides and flagged inaction on the part of the administration on the ground.