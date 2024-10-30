Jammu: The Indian Army personnel celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, at the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Wednesday.

Amid the rising militant activities in the Jammu division, the jawans, who are away from their families, celebrated the festival with religious fervour and high patriotic spirit.

J-K: Army Jawans Defy Rising Militant Activities With Diwali Celebration In Akhnoor (ETV Bharat)

The Army jawans, who have committed themselves to the task of protecting the nation's borders, never stopped celebrating their festivals at the border, which they call their real home. Like every year, they lit earthen lamps in their bunkers and near the fence in the Akhnoor sector.

Notably, the Akhnoor border is located along the LoC, with the maximum number of terrorist infiltrations happening in this area, especially drone activities of Pakistani militant groups.

ETV Bharat visited the army camps to witness how the Jawans are celebrating Diwali this year.

The brave hearts perform their duties diligently while living away from their homes. They stand guard at the borders, providing safety that allows the rest of the country to celebrate the festival of lights in peace.

The morale of these army jawans remains high despite adverse conditions at the border, and they find ways to celebrate the festival in their way by singing patriotic songs and dancing to the tune of these patriotic songs.

During the Diwali celebrations of the army, the jawans told ETV Bharat that as the entire country is celebrating Diwali with great fervour and enthusiasm, it is a day of duty like any other for us posted at borders.

"I want to wish the country a very happy Diwali and assure them that our soldiers are alert. We are keeping a vigil on the border," says Deep Chand, a jawan.

Another soldier says the border is also home for a soldier, as he spends more time on duty than at home.

“Love for the nation is what drives us and makes us feel enthusiastic while celebrating Diwali on the border. I hope that a great atmosphere prevails across the country to lead it to progress,” he said.

The Jawans also wished Happy Diwali to everyone in one voice. “We are committed to protecting our borders; our jawans are doing our duty well so that our countrymen can celebrate their festivals,” they said.