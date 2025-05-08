Army Jawan From Haryana Killed In Pakistan Shelling In Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla, Father Breaks Down

Palwal: An Indian Army soldier lost his life during heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

As per White Knight Corps (WKC) of the Indian Army, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Field Regiment laid down his life during Pakistan Army shelling, in what is seen as a retaliation by the neighbouring nation after India unleased missile attacks on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK early Wednesday.

Honouring the soldier's bravery and sacrifice, WKC stated in a post on social media, "General Officer Commanding (GOC) and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar who laid down his life on May 7 during Pakistan Army shelling. We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in Poonch Sector."

Till filing of this report, at least 13 people, including four children were killed while over 50 have been injured as the Pakistan Army carried out intense artillery and mortar shelling targeting forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. This was after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes in terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK to avenge the killing of 26 people by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh said India exercised its 'right to respond' to the attack on its soil and destroyed targets with precision as per plan. Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner, Singh asserted.

Palwal Mourns Its Son's Demise

A pall of gloom descended on Palwal in Haryana after the news of Dinesh's death reached his family members. Thursday morning, the jawan's mortal remains will be brought to his native place, where the last rites would be performed with full state honours.

Dinesh was posted in Baramulla: According to the information received, martyr Dinesh was posted in Baramulla these days. As soon as firing started from Pakistan, Dinesh along with his colleagues started retaliatory action. Meanwhile, a mortar fired from Pakistan fell near him, due to which Dinesh and his five other colleagues were seriously injured in the massive explosion. Later, Dinesh attained martyrdom during treatment.

11 Years Of Dedicated Service

With tears in his eyes, Dinesh's father said he is proud that his son faced the enemy bravely along the LoC. "Dinesh had joined the Indian Army in 2014. In the last 11 years, Dinesh had been posted in several parts of the country. Since last few days, he was posted in Baramulla sector of J&K. Ever since the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Pakistan has been continuously violating the ceasefire. Dinesh stood firmly with his team to give a befitting reply to the enemies," he said.

