Indian Army Jawan Killed During Op Sindoor, Father Says 'Had No Clue He Was Posted In Kashmir'

By Amey Rane

Mumbai: A 23-year-old Army soldier lost his life in the fight against terrorists during the ongoing Operation Sindoor in Jammu & Kashmir.

The jawan M Murali Naik originally hailed from Kalli Thanda village in Sri Satya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh but was residing in Maharashtra for the last several years with his family.

When Murali's family members heard the news, they were in a state of shock and disbelief, as all this while, Murali had hidden from them that he was posted in Kashmir, fearing they would be in constant stress if they knew the truth.

As ETV Bharat spoke to Shriram Naik, the father of the deceased soldier, he said, "We received the tragic news at 9 AM. The army officers had called us. My wife, Murali's mother, was devastated when she heard about her son's death over the phone. When I took the phone and spoke to the officials, they said we have lost our son Murali in the firing that took place around 3–3:30 AM. He was posted in Kashmir but he had hidden this from us, saying he was posted in Punjab. He did not inform us thinking it would worry us. Murali was our only son. He was only 23 years old. What we are feeling now cannnot be expressed in words."

Murali was recruited into the Army in December 2022, post which he underwent a military training in Deolali in Maharashtra's Nashik.

"His goal was to join the Army to serve the country. Despite my opposition, and despite his family's unwillingness, he joined the Army. He wanted to wear the Army uniform for at least one year, and he fulfilled his wish," Shridhar shared.

Recollecting the last conversation they had with Murali a day back, Shridhar said, "He spoke to us on a video call at 8 AM yesterday (May 8). He asked us how we were doing. He said he would rest the whole day today, and as the day unfolded, we got this news. We are still finding it hard to believe he is no more."

Expressing grief over the Army jawan's death, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said, "I am deeply saddened to learn that Army Jawan M Murali Naik of Kalli Thanda village was martyred in the ongoing Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. I offer my tributes to the brave soldier who laid down his life in defending the nation and I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members."

Read More

Army Jawan From Haryana Killed In Pakistan Shelling In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch