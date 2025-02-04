Army Inks MoU With IIT Guwahati For High Altitude Bamboo Bunkers

Darjeeling: The Army will soon get bamboo bunkers at the mountainous altitude and for this to be realised, a MoU has been inked between IIT Guwahati and the Gorgeous Corps on Tuesday in the presence of Rohin Bawa, major of Red Horns Division, and Professor Devendra Jaliahal, the IIT director.

The Eastern Command's area of jurisdiction stretches from the North Bengal hills to Assam and the bamboo bunkers will be helpful for the operation due to the proximity of Sikkim to the Sino-Indian border, the army officials said.

Being the safer alternative to the conventional construction material to build bunkers in high altitudes and on ice, bamboo has more advantages. Being lightweight, it will be easier to transport to the rugged terrains. The Army has been on the lookout for a viable alternative of construction material and the preference for bamboo has sent it a step ahead.

It is learnt that bamboo materials are as sturdy as their conventional counterparts with the ability to resist heat. A specimen of the material was demonstrated during the signing of the MoU.

"It is a milestone for the Indian Army. These bunkers would be set up in hilly areas and the constructions are expected to be much effortless in the inaccessible areas. It will look like normal bunkers and offer ease to the jawans. In contingency, they can be easily dismantled and relocated. It is a step ahead towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Bawa said.