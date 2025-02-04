ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Inks MoU With IIT Guwahati For High Altitude Bamboo Bunkers

Being the safer alternative to the conventional construction material to build bunkers in high altitudes and on ice, bamboo has more advantages than its peers.

Experts demosntrate the bamboo bunkers to army officials.
Experts demosntrate the bamboo bunkers to army officials. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 5:47 PM IST

Darjeeling: The Army will soon get bamboo bunkers at the mountainous altitude and for this to be realised, a MoU has been inked between IIT Guwahati and the Gorgeous Corps on Tuesday in the presence of Rohin Bawa, major of Red Horns Division, and Professor Devendra Jaliahal, the IIT director.

The Eastern Command's area of jurisdiction stretches from the North Bengal hills to Assam and the bamboo bunkers will be helpful for the operation due to the proximity of Sikkim to the Sino-Indian border, the army officials said.

Being the safer alternative to the conventional construction material to build bunkers in high altitudes and on ice, bamboo has more advantages. Being lightweight, it will be easier to transport to the rugged terrains. The Army has been on the lookout for a viable alternative of construction material and the preference for bamboo has sent it a step ahead.

It is learnt that bamboo materials are as sturdy as their conventional counterparts with the ability to resist heat. A specimen of the material was demonstrated during the signing of the MoU.

"It is a milestone for the Indian Army. These bunkers would be set up in hilly areas and the constructions are expected to be much effortless in the inaccessible areas. It will look like normal bunkers and offer ease to the jawans. In contingency, they can be easily dismantled and relocated. It is a step ahead towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Bawa said.

Also Read:

  1. Retired Army Soldier Killed In Militants Attack At J&K's Kulgam; LG Sinha, CM Omar Condemn Killing
  2. Off-Duty Missing Territorial Army Soldier Returns Home In Jammu Kashmir

Darjeeling: The Army will soon get bamboo bunkers at the mountainous altitude and for this to be realised, a MoU has been inked between IIT Guwahati and the Gorgeous Corps on Tuesday in the presence of Rohin Bawa, major of Red Horns Division, and Professor Devendra Jaliahal, the IIT director.

The Eastern Command's area of jurisdiction stretches from the North Bengal hills to Assam and the bamboo bunkers will be helpful for the operation due to the proximity of Sikkim to the Sino-Indian border, the army officials said.

Being the safer alternative to the conventional construction material to build bunkers in high altitudes and on ice, bamboo has more advantages. Being lightweight, it will be easier to transport to the rugged terrains. The Army has been on the lookout for a viable alternative of construction material and the preference for bamboo has sent it a step ahead.

It is learnt that bamboo materials are as sturdy as their conventional counterparts with the ability to resist heat. A specimen of the material was demonstrated during the signing of the MoU.

"It is a milestone for the Indian Army. These bunkers would be set up in hilly areas and the constructions are expected to be much effortless in the inaccessible areas. It will look like normal bunkers and offer ease to the jawans. In contingency, they can be easily dismantled and relocated. It is a step ahead towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Bawa said.

Also Read:

  1. Retired Army Soldier Killed In Militants Attack At J&K's Kulgam; LG Sinha, CM Omar Condemn Killing
  2. Off-Duty Missing Territorial Army Soldier Returns Home In Jammu Kashmir

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN ARMYIIT GUWAHATIMOUEASTERN COMMANDBAMBOO BUNKERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.