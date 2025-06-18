ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Expedition Team Scales 2 Peaks In Ladakh As Tribute To Galwan Martyrs

Leh: A strong 28-member mountaineering expedition team of the Army successfully scaled over the 22,000-feet Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak on the Karakoram ranges in the Union Territory of Ladakh, a Defence spokesman said.

The team with exceptional icecraft and rockcraft skills, selected and trained for high altitude endurance, left on May 28 to honour the brave soldiers of Ladakh who made the supreme sacrifice during the 2020 Galwan conflict, the spokesman said.

After scaling the 22,749-feet Mount Shahi Kangri and 22,543-feet Mount Silver Peak, the historic mountaineering expedition was flagged off on Wednesday by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, he said.

The spokesman said the expedition showcases the physical, technical and mental excellence of military personnel and also promotes high-altitude expeditions in remote areas that offer challenging terrain and fabulous views for mountaineers. Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak lie in the southwest direction of the Depsang Plains, which is one of the most challenging regions of Ladakh, he said.

He said these mountains are snowbound throughout the year and they present severe terrain and climatic hardships.