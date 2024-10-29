Jammu: Phantom, a Belgian Malinois sniffer dog from the Indian Army, was killed in action while pursuing terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Monday.

According to the Army, the operation unfolded in the early morning when terrorists launched a surprise ambush on an army convoy in the dense jungles of Battal in the Akhnoor. The terrorists aimed to disrupt peace during the Diwali season, as part of a broader strategy by Pakistan-sponsored groups to counter the Army's dominance in the hinterland and higher reaches of the Pir Panjal ranges.

Phantom, a highly trained sniffer dog, played a crucial role in tracking the terrorists’ trail amidst the challenging jungle terrain, the Army said. As the operation progressed, the dog detected hidden explosives and identified potential escape routes, enabling troops to tighten the cordon.

Army Dog Phantom Killed In Action During Anti-Terror Operation In Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Tragically, during a close encounter, the Army dog sustained fatal injuries while attempting to protect the troops from a terrorist assault. His actions were critical in ensuring the containment of the terrorists, underscoring the bravery, loyalty, and vital contributions of the Army’s canine warriors, the Army said.

Born in May 2020, Phantom was inducted into this area in August 2022, and since then, he had been a vital part of multiple high-stakes missions. Phantom’s sacrifice is a stark reminder of the high costs borne in the pursuit of national security and peace.

Senior officials paid tribute to Phantom’s supreme sacrifice while commending the troops’ swift and coordinated response. "Phantom’s bravery saved lives and was pivotal to the operation's success. His sacrifice will be remembered with honour," said the Defence PRO.

The operation, supported by advanced technology including drones, ordnance-dropping devices, and night surveillance equipment, successfully neutralized the terror threat, preventing any escape and ensuring no casualties among troops. The mission reinforced the Army's commitment to maintaining peace and harmony, even amid attempts to disrupt the Diwali celebrations.