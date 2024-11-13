Army Conducts 'Ex Poorvi Prahar' In Arunachal Pradesh To Enhance Joint Operational Readiness

New Delhi: The Indian Army is conducting a high-intensity tri-service exercise, 'Ex Poorvi Prahar', from November 10 to 18 in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to enhance inter-service coordination and operational readiness along with honing combat effectiveness.

"This joint exercise aims to hone the combat effectiveness of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in executing Integrated Joint Operations in the challenging mountainous terrain of the region, thereby enhancing inter-service coordination and operational readiness. It brings together a wide spectrum of cutting-edge military platforms and systems, showcasing India’s advancements in modern warfare technology," a statement said.

The forces are utilising advanced fighter aircraft, reconnaissance platforms and helicopters such as the Chinook and Advanced Light Helicopter (Rudra), along with M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, which are newly inducted into the artillery units. These state-of-the-art assets provide an unprecedented level of mobility, firepower, and precision in the region’s challenging topography.

A key feature of Ex Poorvi Prahar is integration of innovative technologies that are reshaping the future of military operations. Troops are operating and refining skills with Swarm Drones, First Person View (FPV) Drones, and Loitering Munitions, cutting-edge technologies that enhance situational awareness, precision strikes, and operational flexibility. The incorporation of these tools into the exercise reflects the military’s commitment to leveraging next-generation technologies to bolster defence capabilities.

Technology Absorption and Integration

This exercise serves as a platform for further absorption and integration of advanced technological tools and joint command structures that improve collaboration across services. One of the core components of the exercise is the development of a Common Operating Picture (COP) through joint control structures that optimise coordination between ground, air, and naval forces. Real-time information is seamlessly shared through systems operating on satellite communications, powered by AI-driven analytics, enabling more precise decision-making and faster response times.

The use of AI and satellite communication technologies is pivotal in optimising multi-service operations, ensuring that commanders have access to a comprehensive, real-time view of the battlefield. This technological integration allows forces to act with greater precision, agility, and coordination, making them more adaptable to the evolving nature of warfare.

Commitment to Defence Posture

The exercise underscores India’s determination to maintain a robust and adaptable defence posture along its eastern frontier, especially in the light of evolving regional dynamics. The Indian Armed Forces are enhancing their ability to execute seamless, multi-domain operations across land, air, and sea, reinforcing India’s strategic deterrence capabilities through this exercise.