Army Conducts Anti-tank Guided Missile Field Firing Exercise

The Annual Eastern Command Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing exercise was conducted by the Indian Army at the Teesta field Firing Range on Thursday. The exercise/ wargame was conducted keeping the real-time battlefield scenario. The exercise included Light Strike vehicles, helicopters, and tanks.

Gangtok/Jalpaiguri: The Annual Eastern Command Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) field firing exercise was conducted at Teesta field firing range in West Bengal, a statement by the Indian Army said on Thursday. The exercise was conducted under the aegis of Trishakti Corps, and more than 260 missiles were fired to achieve the target of "one missile one tank", it said.

More than 1,500 personnel from various units of the infantry and mechanised infantry battalion participated in the command-level training exercise from February 20-28 near Siliguri. The exercise was carried out keeping in view the tactical scenarios on the battlefield in which tanks play major roles. "The ATGM detachments were fired from various modes that they might have to adopt based on tactical situations," the statement said.

These included firing from various vehicles, including the recently inducted indigenous Light Strike Vehicle and firing by ground based detachments. "Engagement of targets by detachments inserted by helicopters was also practised," it said. The firing was witnessed by the GOC, Trishakti Corps, and other senior Army officials, it added.

