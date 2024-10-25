ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Committed To Breaking Terror Ecosystem And Ensuring Peace In J&K: Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar

Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar emphasised that the Indian Army is focused on dismantling the terror ecosystem in J&K while fostering empowerment for youth and women.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Friday said that the Indian Army is focused on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, while also empowering youth and women in the region.
GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar. (File Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 minutes ago

Jammu: Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, on Friday said that the Indian Army is focused on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, while also empowering youth and women in the region.

He further stated that the Indian Army upholds the principle of 'Service Before Self’ and is the key facilitator in nation-building by ensuring security along the borders, counter-terrorism operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, and aid to civil authorities.

Addressing a press conference in Udampur, he said, the Indian Army works for the progress of the country. The army remains on standby to help the people in every way possible through anti-terrorist operations, he added.

"Anti-terrorist operations and the anti-infiltration grid are being continuously strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir. We continuously make efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of other security agencies and the general public," he said.

"Peace prevailed for a long time across Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar. However, over the past five years, 720 terrorists have been neutralised, reducing the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir to just 120-130. Recruitment has also come to a halt, with figures dropping to single digits, causing unrest among terrorist handlers," he pointed out.

"I want to assure you that the situation remains under control. We are conducting dynamic, multi-tier anti-terror operations, with enhanced security from the borders to the hinterlands. Additionally, new weapons and advanced technologies are being deployed to ensure terrorism is eradicated by all means," he said.

He said that the Indian Army is working with all the forces to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Police, paramilitary, along with other security agencies and VDG, are working together against terrorism, he added.

"The tension that had been building between India and China for some time has improved. And now efforts are being made to ensure that both armies peacefully protect their respective borders," he said.

"In addition to our role in the internal & external security of the nation, we are also focusing on carrying out development activities in the region. Operation Sadbhavana Projects are being undertaken to execute development activities in border / remote areas of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. We are providing quality education to a large number of students from the Union Territories in the Army Goodwill Schools. Students are also being sponsored to study outside the Union Territories through Jammu & Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme and Army Public School residential School programs which are being conducted by us," Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar said. "In the end, I would like to highlight the peace, prosperity and improved security situation in J-K due to concerted and synergised efforts of the Indian Army and all other agencies/stakeholders. Indian Army will forever strive to provide a secure environment to the people of Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh," Lt Gen Kumar said.

Read more: Indian Army Advances Towards Environment Sustainability, Unveils Six New Electric Buses

Jammu: Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, on Friday said that the Indian Army is focused on breaking the cycle of violence and dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, while also empowering youth and women in the region.

He further stated that the Indian Army upholds the principle of 'Service Before Self’ and is the key facilitator in nation-building by ensuring security along the borders, counter-terrorism operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, and aid to civil authorities.

Addressing a press conference in Udampur, he said, the Indian Army works for the progress of the country. The army remains on standby to help the people in every way possible through anti-terrorist operations, he added.

"Anti-terrorist operations and the anti-infiltration grid are being continuously strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir. We continuously make efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of other security agencies and the general public," he said.

"Peace prevailed for a long time across Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar. However, over the past five years, 720 terrorists have been neutralised, reducing the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir to just 120-130. Recruitment has also come to a halt, with figures dropping to single digits, causing unrest among terrorist handlers," he pointed out.

"I want to assure you that the situation remains under control. We are conducting dynamic, multi-tier anti-terror operations, with enhanced security from the borders to the hinterlands. Additionally, new weapons and advanced technologies are being deployed to ensure terrorism is eradicated by all means," he said.

He said that the Indian Army is working with all the forces to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Police, paramilitary, along with other security agencies and VDG, are working together against terrorism, he added.

"The tension that had been building between India and China for some time has improved. And now efforts are being made to ensure that both armies peacefully protect their respective borders," he said.

"In addition to our role in the internal & external security of the nation, we are also focusing on carrying out development activities in the region. Operation Sadbhavana Projects are being undertaken to execute development activities in border / remote areas of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. We are providing quality education to a large number of students from the Union Territories in the Army Goodwill Schools. Students are also being sponsored to study outside the Union Territories through Jammu & Kashmir Special Scholarship Scheme and Army Public School residential School programs which are being conducted by us," Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar said. "In the end, I would like to highlight the peace, prosperity and improved security situation in J-K due to concerted and synergised efforts of the Indian Army and all other agencies/stakeholders. Indian Army will forever strive to provide a secure environment to the people of Union Territories of J-K and Ladakh," Lt Gen Kumar said.

Read more: Indian Army Advances Towards Environment Sustainability, Unveils Six New Electric Buses

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LT GEN MV SUCHINDRA KUMARTERROR ECOSYSTEMENSURING PEACE IN JKENSURING PEACE IN JK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.