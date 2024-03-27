Army Commanders to Brainstorm Conceptual Issues, Review and Assess Overall Security Situation

New Delhi: Army Commanders' Conference for the year 2024 will be organised in hybrid mode with the conference in virtual mode scheduled on March 28 and thereafter physical mode in New Delhi on April 1 and 2.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with senior military leadership during the conference. The conference serves as a pivotal forum for apex leadership of the Indian Army to brainstorm conceptual issues, review and assess the overall security situation. It will lay down key priorities facilitating important policy decisions, to chart the course for future direction, a release issued by Ministry of Defence (MOD) stated.

Starting on March 28, the conference will be chaired by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande at New Delhi with Army Commanders' participating in virtual mode from their respective Command Headquarters. The deliberation will be on critical agendas impacting the field army and veterans’ welfare. The conference will also feature talks by distinguished subject matter experts on the evolving geopolitical landscape and ramifications for national security, the statement added.

"During the conduct in physical mode on April 1, the Army's top leadership will engage in intensive brainstorming sessions. The sessions will be aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, importance of fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability and investing in training and development programmes to ensure readiness for future challenges.

"The brainstorming session will also encompass issues concerning welfare of service personnel aimed at enhancing the quality of life for soldiers and their families. This will be followed by a meeting of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Army Group Insurance, chaired by General Manoj Pande, and attended by several experts in the field of financial management. The committee will deliberate on various welfare measures and schemes for financial security of serving soldiers, veterans and their families," it added.

On April 2, Rajnath Singh will deliver a keynote address. The senior hierarchy of the Army will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. The event will also be attended by the Defence Secretary and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, the statement added.