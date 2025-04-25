Army College Of Nursing Website Hacked, Defaced With Graphic Visuals Days After Pahalgam terror Attack

New Delhi: The website of the Army College of Nursing was hacked and defaced with graphic visuals. The landing page of the institution on Friday evening carried a banner with a line on top -- "YOU ARE HACKED !!! TEAM INSANE PK" and below it a disturbing image associated with the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army College of Nursing is an autonomous institution and is administered by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). It does not come under the purview of the Indian Army, a source said. Army College of Nursing is located at Jalandhar Cantonment. (with PTI inputs)