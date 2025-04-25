ETV Bharat / bharat

Army College Of Nursing Website Hacked, Defaced With Graphic Visuals Days After Pahalgam terror Attack

Days after the Pahalgam terror attack, the website of the Army College of Nursing has been hacked, allegedly by a group called Team Insane PK.

Screengrab of the Army College Of Nursing website (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST

New Delhi: The website of the Army College of Nursing was hacked and defaced with graphic visuals. The landing page of the institution on Friday evening carried a banner with a line on top -- "YOU ARE HACKED !!! TEAM INSANE PK" and below it a disturbing image associated with the April 22 terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Army College of Nursing is an autonomous institution and is administered by the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). It does not come under the purview of the Indian Army, a source said. Army College of Nursing is located at Jalandhar Cantonment. (with PTI inputs)

