ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chiefs Of India, France Meet In Delhi; Discuss Ways To Expand Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi with his French counterpart General Pierre Schill during a meeting on the sidelines of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave, in New Delhi on Oct. 13, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi met with his French counterpart General Pierre Schill here on Monday as they held discussions on a range of subjects, including expanding joint training exercises, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence technology collaboration, officials said.

The two chiefs also reaffirmed the "robust Indo-French strategic partnership", they said. The meeting at South Block took place ahead of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs Conclave to be hosted by India in Delhi from October 14-16.

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping. The Indian Army also posted on X about the meeting and some pictures.

"The two Chiefs reaffirmed the robust Indo-French strategic partnership, with discussions on expanding joint training exercises, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence technology collaboration. Both sides emphasised the need for enhanced interoperability in UN peacekeeping operations. #UNTCC2025 #IndiaAtUN #UNPeacekeeping #GlobalSecurity #VasudhaivaKutumbakam," it said.