Army Chief Visits LoC In Kashmir

Army Chief with the Army personnel at a forward area along the Line of Control in Kashmir ( ADGPI-Indian Army )

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid attacks in Jammu and the killing of a soldier in the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir valley, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi today visited forward areas along the Line of Control in the Keran sector.

The Army Chief arrived in the valley in the wee hours and paid homage to the soldier who was killed in an anti-militant operation in Kupwara near LoC.

"GeneralUpendraDwivedi, the COAS, visited the forward locations of ChinarCorps and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control LOC. He also interacted with the Commanders and troops on the ground. The COAS lauded All Ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism and exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting emerging security challenges," the Additional Director General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said.

The Army chief landed in Srinagar this morning at the Badamibagh Cantonment. His visits preceeds the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on the 25 anniversary of the Kargil War in 1999 with Pakistan. PM Modi will pay tributes to the soldiers, who were killed in the war.