Army Chief Visited Forwarding Posts Near Loc In Poonch

Jammu: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu on Wednesday on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the country’s Chief Of Army Staff.

After arriving Jammu General Dwivedi immediately left for forwarding border areas of Poonch district were he met with Army Officers and Jawans later in the day COAS will visit 16 Corps Headquarter Nagrota Jammu today .

Army Chief visited the Brigade headquarters in Poonch where he interacted with the field commanders about the latest situation on the Line of Control . Defense officials said that the Army Chief focused on the continuing anti-militancy operations in Poonch and Rajouri district in light of the rising militant attacks in Jammu Province.