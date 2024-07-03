ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Chief Visited Forwarding Posts Near Loc In Poonch

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu for his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Dwivedi will visit 16 Corps Headquarters today. He also paid a visit to Brigade Headquarters in Poonch.

File Photo: Upendra Dwivedi (ANI Pictures)

Jammu: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu on Wednesday on his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as the country’s Chief Of Army Staff.

After arriving Jammu General Dwivedi immediately left for forwarding border areas of Poonch district were he met with Army Officers and Jawans later in the day COAS will visit 16 Corps Headquarter Nagrota Jammu today .

Army Chief visited the Brigade headquarters in Poonch where he interacted with the field commanders about the latest situation on the Line of Control . Defense officials said that the Army Chief focused on the continuing anti-militancy operations in Poonch and Rajouri district in light of the rising militant attacks in Jammu Province.

Defense officials said that after interacting with the field commanders, General Dwivedi will reach Jammu 16 Corps Nagrota army base camp were he will interact with army Commanders top police officers and intelligence officials The COAS will fly back to Jammu and leave for Delhi later in the day .

General Upendra Dwivedi has served as the Army commander of the Udhampur headquartered Northern Command that controls all three Army corps in J&K and the Ladakh region.

