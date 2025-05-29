Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi, His Wife Take Initiation From Rambhadracharya; He Asks 'POK' In 'Gurudakshina'

Chitrakoot: Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, along with his wife, visited Chitrakoot and called on 'Jagadguru' Swami Ramabhadracharya. He took initiation from Swami Ramabhadracharya at the Kanch temple here on Wednesday.

Swami Ramabhadracharya, a recipient of Padma Vibushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, asked for Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in 'Gurudakshina'.

Swami Ramabhadracharya speaking to reporters (ETV Bharat)

The Army Chief reached here by helicopter and headed to the Kanch temple, where he called on Swami Ramabhadracharya, the Tulsipeeth, and also took blessings of Shree Raghav J Sarkar.

In honour of the Army chief, the divyangs presented a yoga and music performance along with a cultural performance. It is understood that the Army chief was pleased with the performance and appreciated the students. He also distributed kits and gifts to the Divyang students.

Swami Ramabhadracharya told reporters, "Yesterday, the Army chief visited me along with his wife. He took Shree Yuval Ram initiation from me. I gave him the same initiation by which Goddess Sita had made Lord Hanuman a conqueror of the world. After this, when it came to (Guru) Dakshina, the Army Chief said, Dakshina, to which I said, I will demand Dakshina...which till date no Acharya would have demanded from his pupil."

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi being welcomed upon his arrival in Chitrakoot (ETV Bharat)

"I told the Army Chief that you have a discussion and in the form of (Guru) Dakshina, give me Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, that is my (Guru) Dakshina. He accepted my (Guru) Dakshina and said I will give you Dakshina. We are ready to give a befitting reply," added Swami Ramabhadracharya.

Asked about the remarks made by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor that the Indian Army crossed the Line of Control after 2016, Swami Ramabhadracharya said, "What he said is right. Shashi Tharoor is an experienced leader, and I support his statement."