Army Chief Reviews Operational Preparedness, Interacts With Troops In Dehradun: Sources

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited Dehradun during which he reviewed operational preparedness, interacted with troops and received "comprehensive briefings" from some of the top officers on the ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development in the region, sources said.

He also underscored the critical importance of "maintaining peak operational efficiency and adaptability" in an increasingly complex and "evolving security environment" in the Uttarakhand capital, they said. The visit underscores the "proactive approach" taken by the Chief of the Army Staff to ensure mission readiness while boosting the morale of the troops deployed in varied and challenging terrains.

He was accompanied by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command. The Army chief "visited Dehradun where he reviewed operational preparedness and interacted with troops stationed in the region today," a defence source said. During his visit, Gen Dwivedi "received comprehensive briefings" from Lt Gen D G Misra, General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and Maj Gen Naveen Mahajan, General Officer Commanding, Golden Key Division, he added.

The briefings covered the region's operational capabilities, ongoing security initiatives and infrastructure development, the source said. In addition to these briefings, Gen Dwivedi interacted with the troops and praised their professionalism, dedication and unwavering commitment to the nation.