Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Arrives In Jammu; Chairs Joint Security Review Meet

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Arrives In Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid rising militant attacks in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday arrived in Jammu to take stock of the overall security situation.

The Army chief arrived in the winter capital in the afternoon and headed straight to the Police headquarters Jammu to chair the joint security review meeting and to take stock of the security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.

The joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces chaired by the Army chief was underway at the time this report was filed.

The Army Chief's visit will focus on the recent terror incidents in Jammu region and infiltration of foreign terrorists, sources said.