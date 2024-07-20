Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Arrives In Jammu; Chairs Joint Security Review Meet

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid rising militant attacks in Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday arrived in Jammu to take stock of the overall security situation.
The Army chief arrived in the winter capital in the afternoon and headed straight to the Police headquarters Jammu to chair the joint security review meeting and to take stock of the security situation on the Line of Control (LoC) and the hinterland.
The joint security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces chaired by the Army chief was underway at the time this report was filed.
The Army Chief's visit will focus on the recent terror incidents in Jammu region and infiltration of foreign terrorists, sources said.
"The topic of discussion will revolve around operational flaws, infiltration issues, intensification of operations against terrorists and other related issues,” a senior officer told ETV Bharat.
During past few days, Army has suffered fatal casualties in Kathua and Doda districts and forces have launched massive combing operation against terrorists in the hinterland.
Sources said that the army has sent more troops to the sector, reoriented its units, and strengthened the intelligence network for counter-terror operations.
Security forces have also recalibrated their responses as Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Kathua districts became clear targets of Pakistan-based terror groups.
Seven soldiers were killed in counter-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley last year compared to 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch sector. A total of 71 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, including 51 in the Kashmir Valley and 20 in the Rajouri-Poonch area.