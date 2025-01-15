ETV Bharat / bharat

Army Fully Ready, Capable To Deal With Any Situation: Gen Dwivedi

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi while addressing 77th Army Day celebrations underlined that attention has been given to developing modern equipment and infrastructure at northern border.

In this image posted by @adgpi via X on Jan. 14, 2025, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during the 9th Armed Forces Veterans? Day celebrations, in Pune.
In this image posted by @adgpi via X on Jan. 14, 2025, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi during the 9th Armed Forces Veterans? Day celebrations, in Pune. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Pune: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said the situation along the northern border is sensitive but stable while asserting that his force is fully ready and capable of dealing with any situation. In his address at the 77th Army Day celebrations here, he also said the ceasefire is maintained along the Line of Control (LoC) but "attempts to infiltrate continue".

He said the situation along the northern border is sensitive but stable. "Our Army is fully ready and capable to deal with any situation," the Army chief said. He also underlined that special attention has been given to developing modern equipment and critical infrastructure at the northern border.

"We will continue on the path to make the Indian Army a modern, agile, adaptable, technology-enabled force," he asserted. The Army chief said the 77th Army Day Parade taking place in Pune holds special significance as it has been a place of valour since the Maratha rule.

The Army Day celebration in Pune reflects "our deep link" with the heritage of the region, he said. Pune hosted the celebrations for the first time. The Army Day Parade (ADP) took place at Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre here which comes under the Army's Southern Command.

TAGGED:

