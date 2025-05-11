'Full Authority To Army Commanders For Counteraction’: Army Chief General Dwivedi On Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation

New Delhi: The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the western borders a day after the alleged ceasefire and airspace violations by Pakistan. He also granted full authority to the Indian army posted in the Pakistan border regions to respond to any violation of the understanding that was reached at the DGMO level on Saturday (May 10).

“Consequent to the ceasefire and airspace violations on the night of 10-11 May 2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS reviewed the security situation with the Army Commanders of the Western Borders,” ADG PI- Indian Army said in an X post. “The #COAS has granted full authority to the Army Commanders for counteraction in the kinetic domain to any violation of the understanding reached vide the DGMO talks of 10 May 2025,” the post adds.

Hours after India and Pakistan agreed to silence the guns following the US-mediated ceasefire, New Delhi accused Islamabad of violating it. In a press briefing late on Saturday evening, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri claimed that there have been “repeated violations” of the “understanding” arrived at with Pakistan.

“The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he said.

After the announcement of the bilateral agreement, multiple blasts rocked different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the capital, Srinagar, at around 8:50 pm. The deal comes after days of armed confrontation between India and Pakistan after the former launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.