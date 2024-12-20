Lightweight, Weatherproof Bunker Developed By A Major From Kerala Gets Army Nod

Kozhikode: A bulletproof bunker developed by Major Sudheesh has been approved for deployment by the Indian Army. The lightweight structure, which can be constructed in just three days, was presented at the international military exhibition Inno Yoddha, where it was one among the 20 selected innovations.

“The bunker, built using bullet-interlocking Rubik’s Blocks, provides advanced security to soldiers deployed along the Line of Control and other strategic border areas,” Major Sudheesh told ETV Bharat. Its primary components include polymer concrete, metal fiber, glass fiber, and carbon fiber, making it both durable and lightweight at just 17 kg.

Unlike traditional bunkers, which require 20 trucks of materials and 300 workers over 25 days, this advanced bunker can be built using materials carried by just two trucks. Its modular design allows for easy transportation even to remote, inaccessible regions.

Major Sudheesh being congratulated at Inno-Yoddha (ETV Bharat)

Major Sudheesh conceptualized the design after witnessing the challenges soldiers face while constructing bunkers in adverse conditions. “This innovation ensures faster deployment and minimizes the strain on soldiers in harsh terrains,” he added.

Serving in the Indian Army for 20 years, Major Sudheesh began his career as a clerk and rose to his current rank through the UPSC examination. He started his service in the Army as a clerk, rose to the rank of officer through the UPSC examination and has been serving as a Major, for six years. Stationed in Srinagar, he has dedicated the past year to perfecting this innovative design with his team.

Bunker Developed By A Major From Kerala Gets Army Nod (ETV Bharat)

About Military Bunkers

Traditional military bunkers serve as fortified shelters for monitoring border areas, offering protection against direct attacks, airstrikes, and harsh weather. These structures are typically constructed with reinforced concrete and trenches, but their construction is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

Often set up beyond a certain distance in high-security areas, bunkers are the only refuge for soldiers in border areas where the weather is harsh. Even when conflict escalates in areas where fighting is common, locals also take refuge in bunkers.

What is Inno-Yoddha?

It is an annual event conducted by the Indian Army. It identifies in-house innovations to mitigate existing capability voids, enhance the operational, logistics, training capabilities and increases operational effectiveness.

The Inno-Yoddha 2024-25 was conducted recently as a competition and facilitated fresh ideas and novel solutions encouraging soldiers to think out of the box. The selected innovations are taken forward through product improvement by Research and Development (R&D) / Design and Development (D&D) / Army Technology Board (ATB) Projects and Base Workshops.

This year, a total of 75 innovations from diverse domains across the Indian Army were fielded, after the selection starting from unit level to formation level and finally the respective Command HQs. Out of these 75 Innovations, 22 top innovations were displayed during the event and felicitated by the COAS. These will be taken forward for production under the aegis of Army Design Bureau to fulfill requirements of field formations.

Speaking at the event, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff said that “Recent conflicts have shown that innovation is not just a word; it is a mindset. It is the spark that drives progress and shapes the future”. Congratulating the participants, he said that through their hard work and dedication, they have brought their ideas to this competition. The COAS further said, “Behind each idea, there are countless hours of thought, research, and testing – a testament to their determination to contribute to the force and the nation”.