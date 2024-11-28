ETV Bharat / bharat

Army A Melting Pot, Kukis And Meiteis Work In Same Unit With Harmony: General Dwivedi

Pune: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Wednesday the force serves as a melting pot and pointed out that members of Kuki and Meitei communities from Manipur operate in the same unit with great harmony.

Notably, Manipur has been rocked by ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities since last year.

Delivering a lecture on the topic, 'Role and Contribution of Indian Army in Securing India's Growth Story', under General BC Joshi Memorial Lecture Series, he talked about Agniveers and said these young individuals are shaped by discipline and knowledge.

General Dwivedi said the Army is an apolitical force which draws its human capital from all over the country.

At the lecture organised by the Department of Defence & Strategic Studies (DDSS) of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Army chief also spoke about the internal security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and North-east.

"In J&K, we have been able to transform the theme of 'terrorism to tourism'. As we dig deeper, in amalgamation of approximately 600-plus princely states, the military played a pivotal role for integration, including Hyderabad and Goa," he said.

General Dwivedi asserted that socio-cultural values of the Army are very strong and the force plays a pivotal role as a melting pot.