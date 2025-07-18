Arms Delivered Through Drones From Pakistan To Smugglers Intercepted By Amritsar Police In Punjab Village

Chandigarh: A Counter Intelligence (CI) Unit of Amritsar police has arrested the key operative of an underground module dealing in illegal arms across the border with Pakistan. The arrest yielded a cache of small arms like 10 sophisticated .30 bore pistols and magazines.

Giving this information, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said the police is continuously tightening its grip on crime. That is why these miscreants involved in illegal business could be caught.

The arrested person has been identified as Harjinder Singh, a resident of village Dal, Tarn Taran. It is worth mentioning here that Harjinder Singh is described by police as a notorious drug smuggler who has several cases registered against him under the NDPS Act and was recently released on bail from jail.

This success comes a fortnight after CI Amritsar busted a module involved in smuggling of narcotics and illegal arms across the border, in which three operatives of the module - Sarabjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh, both residents of Ferozepur, and Ashmandeep Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, were arrested and eight modern weapons, 1 kg heroin and drug money worth Rs 2.9 lakh were recovered.

Smuggling was taking place using drones.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was working in collaboration with a Pakistan-based smuggler who was sending consignments of arms across the border using drones. The arrested accused was supplying arms to criminals and gangsters across the state of Punjab with the intention of fuelling criminal activities in the state.

Harjinder Singh arrested while on his way to smuggle

Giving details about the latest arrest and arms seizure, the DGP said that CI Amritsar teams had received intelligence information about the consignment of arms from the Indo-Pak border area near village Dal in Tarn Taran. Acting immediately on the information, the police teams stopped the suspect Harjinder Singh near Bohru bridge on the Amritsar-Jhabal road when he was going to deliver the consignment to a party and recovered the illegal arms from his possession.

He said that further investigation is being conducted to establish the links of the case and identify the person to whom the consignment was to be delivered. In this regard, FIR No. 39 dated 17-07-2025 has been registered at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar under Sections 25, 25(1)(a) and 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).