Armed Forces Veterans Day: Paying Respects To Armed Forces Veterans For Their Selfless Duty And Sacrifices

Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated every year on January 14 to mark the retirement of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Indian Commander-in-Chief who led the Indian Army to victory in the 1947 war. The Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed annually to honour the invaluable contributions of veterans who dedicated the prime of their lives to serving the nation and to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend the country.

The occasion also serves as a platform to address the challenges faced by veterans, empowering them to engage with the public and, in turn, inspire governments to enhance governance within the constitutional framework of India.

Significance of The Day: Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who led the Indian Army to victory in the 1947 war against Pakistan, officially retired from the Army on January 14, 1953. Wreath-laying ceremonies and veterans' meetings were held in several cities across the country.

Every Year Retirement: There are an estimated 25 lacs Ex-servicemen (including 4 lacs widows). About 60,000 join this list annually, on retirement.

One Rank One Pension: On November 7, 2015 One Rank One Pension was implemented. This was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation’s gratitude to our heroes.

In a historic move to address long-standing disparities in pension benefits, India launched the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, a decision that would change the lives of its military veterans. For years, veterans had fought not just on the battlefield, but also for equal recognition in their post-service lives, particularly when it came to pension benefits. With the introduction of OROP, the government took a bold step to ensure that soldiers who had served the nation with unwavering dedication would be treated fairly.

Armed Forces Veterans Role: According to the Army Chief the distinctive qualities ingrained in soldiers founded upon the ethos of ‘Naam, Namak aur Nishan’ hold the promise of enriching organizational cultures across sectors. Moreover, initiatives like Project KAUSHALVEER, aimed at certifying veterans’ skill sets aligned with industry standards, serve as benchmarks for excellence.

In a Summit (May 8, 2024) Chief stated that international recognition further underscores the value of hiring veterans, not merely as an act of patriotism but as a strategic business move. Their unparalleled field experience and insights into operational dynamics make them invaluable assets, particularly in sectors like defence manufacturing, where their contributions can drive indigenous innovation.

Project NAMAN (August 30, 2024): A project designed to provide dedicated support and services to Defence Pensioners, Veterans and their families, Project NAMAN is centred around the implementation of the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration Raksha), digital pension system, which streamlines pension related processes for Defence Pensioners, addressing the critical need for accessible facilitation points for Veterans and Next of Kin (NOK) across the country.

Scheme For Veterans (Ex-servicemen) Of The Armed Forces: