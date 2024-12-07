ETV Bharat / bharat

Armed Forces Flag Day 2024: Celebrating Valour And Sacrifice Of India's Bravehearts

On Armed Forces Flag Day funds fare raised for the welfare of soldiers, veterans, and their families through public donations and commemorative events.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi after contributing towards Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, on behalf of the Indian Army (X/@adgpi)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Observed annually on December 7, Armed Forces Flag Day is a solemn occasion to honour the sacrifices and valour of India’s military personnel. Established in 1949, the day underscores the nation’s gratitude towards the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their dedication to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty. It also serves as a platform to rally public support for the welfare of serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

Historical Background

The tradition began post-independence, with the Ministry of Defence designating December 7 as a day to commemorate India’s armed forces. The primary objective was to collect funds through the sale of small flags and tokens. These contributions supported war widows, battle casualties, and retired soldiers, highlighting the nation’s solidarity with its protectors.

The initiative gained momentum under the stewardship of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, then Defence Minister, who envisioned this as a means to address the rehabilitation of war victims and ensure better resettlement programs for ex-servicemen.

Significance

Armed Forces Flag Day holds profound significance as it bridges the gap between civilians and military personnel. The funds raised are pivotal in supporting soldiers disabled during service, providing scholarships to their children, and ensuring the welfare of bereaved families. It is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by armed forces in conflicts such as the Indo-Pak wars, the Kargil War, and peacekeeping missions.

Celebrations Across India

The day is marked by a range of activities:

Fundraising Initiatives: Flags representing the three branches of the armed forces, Army, Navy, and Air Force—are distributed in exchange for donations. This symbolises public participation in supporting the military community.

Awareness Campaigns: Various programs are organised to educate citizens about the sacrifices and challenges faced by the armed forces.

Ceremonies and Events: Parades, cultural programs, and tributes to martyrs are common. Schools and colleges often host competitions and exhibitions showcasing the bravery of military personnel.

Messages of Gratitude

Prominent leaders and public figures use the occasion to express their admiration and support. Citizens are encouraged to share messages of solidarity on social media, emphasizing the spirit of patriotism and gratitude.

Armed Forces Flag Day is more than a commemorative event, it is a call to action for all Indians to acknowledge and support those who dedicate their lives to the nation’s security. As we observe this day in 2024, let us contribute generously and remember the courage and commitment of our armed forces.

This year, as flags flutter across India, they remind us of the unyielding spirit of those who stand guard at our borders. Together, let’s honour their sacrifices and ensure their families are cared for, keeping the essence of Armed Forces Flag Day alive.

