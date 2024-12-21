'We Never Had A Normal...': Arjun Kapoor Recalls Coping With His Parents' Divorce, Boney Kapoor's Relationship With Sridevi

Hyderabad: Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about his parents' separation and the impact it had on his childhood during a candid conversation on a podcast. The split between producer Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie, which stemmed from Boney's relationship with the late actor Sridevi, occurred when Arjun was just 10 years old.

"My parents split up when I was 10 years old. At the time, it didn't feel like something that would shape me or change the course of my life entirely, but when I look back, there are a lot of things that…" Arjun shared.

Reflecting on his relationship with his father during that rough time, Arjun said, "My father was busy making two big films, Prem and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. He was under a lot of pressure to complete and release those films. So, we never had a normal father-son bond where he'd come to school to pick me up or drop me. It's not that he didn't try, but I never had that, and then the split happened also. That is slightly traumatic when you look back and retrospect."

Despite the challenges, Arjun and Boney Kapoor have reconciled over the years. The actor explained, "Now, I have an equation with him when I spend a lot more time with him, but I’m 39. Over the last five years, I have spent more time with him. Again, in traumatic situations, the bridging of our relationship happened."

Reflecting on the separation, Arjun mentioned having an interesting childhood where he matured quickly. He realised the importance of being responsible and well-behaved given the circumstances. "It was also a high-profile situation at that point because my father is a well-known person as it is. Our family is well known. But at the same time, it’s not like I went through hell because of it. It was balanced out. Dad's family was there, Dad was there," he said.

He also spoke about navigating the emotional complexities of the situation. "As a child, you have a sister who is five years younger than you, you have a mother who is dealing with that (divorce), and you have a father who loves you but cannot be around. Circumstances were such. That's when I found film, started watching films, that's how I connected with my father, I didn't want to lose that connection."

Arjun admitted that while he initially sought attention, he quickly matured. "I became too aware, too responsible. I tried to process and analyse it all. Even if I wasn't okay with what had happened, I rationalised it in my head at a young age. Thik hai, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya," he said. The actor's reflections highlight his resilience and the strength he's derived from his experiences, underscoring how he has made peace with his past.

Meanwhile, in terms of his professional endeavours, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where he portrayed the antagonist. The action thriller also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.