ASI To Spend Rs 76 Lakh On Repair Of Taj Mahal To Fix Leakages

Agra: In a major push for repair work of the Taj Mahal, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will spend about 76 lakh rupees this year, officials said. This fund will be utilised in the repair of its main dome and roof to avoid any leakage in the upcoming monsoon season, they said.

Last year, when water was dripping from the main dome of the Taj Mahal following the continuous rainfall, many questions were raised about its conservation and maintenance by the ASI. This year, to avoid such embarrassment, the ASI has made early preparations to deal with the issue.

According to the ASI officials, the repair work on the main dome of the Taj Mahal will start soon. “Along with the repair of the main dome and the roof, the precious stones that have been rooted out and fallen will be replaced by putting new stones in their place; pointing will also be done,” they said.

The ASI has also issued a tender for the repair work. Per details, material worth Rs 19.82 lakh will be used in the conservation work of the main dome, whereas the cost of labourers for this entire work has been fixed at about 56.93 lakh rupees.

Taj Mahal's Senior Conservation Assistant, Prince Vajpayee, said that the conservation work on the main dome of the Taj Mahal will begin in mid-May, when swings will be used for repair and other work on the dome. During this process, tourists coming to see the Taj Mahal will not face any problems.

The Taj Mahal witnesses a huge footfall every day; tourists from all across India and abroad come to see this symbol of love. They get lost in the beauty of the eighth wonder of the world. In September last year, heavy rain was recorded in Agra with consecutive rain between September 10 and 13.

On September 12, a tourist made videos and took photos of water dripping near the tombs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his most beloved Begum Mumtaz, located in the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal. The visuals went viral on social media, which caused a lot of uproar. Questions were raised on the claims of ASI, responsible for the care and conservation of the Taj Mahal. Politics had also started regarding the water dripping in the main dome of the Taj Mahal.

However, ASI got the main dome of the Taj Mahal examined with Light Detection and Ranging (Lidar) technology. In this technique, light is used in the form of a pulse laser and is examined with the help of GPS and a scanner. The report following the Lidar test revealed that the mortar applied between stones present on the main dome of the Taj Mahal has deteriorated, due to which rainwater was seeping inside. Along with this, the floor near the door on the roof of the main dome is also damaged. Lidar technology also revealed that the iron rod on which the pinnacle (kalash) on the main dome of the Taj Mahal rests has rusted. Due to this, the mortar around the rod swelled, and water may leak into the main dome.