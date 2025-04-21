AP's Konaseema Sees Spurt In Hepatitis B And C Cases

Amaravati: A recent spurt in Hepatitis B and C cases is sending alarm bells across Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Years of unsafe medical practices, including repeated use of syringes and blades, have returned to haunt the region, with many residents now testing positive for these chronic diseases.

A Crisis Rooted in the Past

The alarming increase is being traced back to a few years ago when unauthorised Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) doctors reportedly used the same needles for multiple patients. Similarly, the widespread use of shared blades in saloons further accelerated the transmission. These infections lay dormant in people for years and are now starting to surface, especially among those who are on the verge of their 50s, a time when immunity naturally declines.

Positivity Rate Surpasses National Average

Special medical camps were conducted in Pallam and the nearby villages of Katrenikona mandal after a spike in the number of cases. Initial screening and confirmatory tests revealed worrying results. In Katrenikona alone, the Hepatitis-B positivity rate stands at nearly 9 per cent, significantly above the national average of 0.95 per cent as per the NFHS-4. About 51 patients are receiving antiviral treatment, and others are being monitored regularly.

How the Virus Spreads

Hepatitis B and C are transmitted primarily through blood. Infections also spread via unprotected sex, contaminated needles, razors, toothbrushes, sharing personal grooming tools and during blood transfusions without proper screening. The virus can survive on surfaces for up to seven days, making everyday objects a potential source of transmission.

There are five types of hepatitis viruses — A, B, C, D, and E. Among these, B and C are the most virulent, often leading to liver damage, cirrhosis, and cancer. While A and E spread through contaminated food and water and usually cause jaundice, the D variant often appears alongside B and mimics its symptoms.

Camps and Free Treatment

Dr BVL Narasimham, director of medical education and Dr Neelimam, the nodal officer, confirmed that 31 government centres across the state offer free vaccination and treatment, while the district and area hospitals are providing antiviral drugs based on the viral load. High-risk individuals are being screened and vaccinated preventively, and pregnant women who test positive are advised to administer Hepatitis B immunoglobulin to newborns within 24 hours. Tattooing with unsterilised needles is strongly discouraged.

Worrying Trends

According to NFHS-4, the prevalence of Hepatitis B in AP had once touched 2.4 per cent. Though it has now dropped to 1.97 per cent, it still remains above the national average. Hepatitis C cases have doubled in the state from 0.3 per cent to 0.7 per cent. Recent testing of 7,000 inmates of 95 jails revealed a 2.6 per cent of them are infected with Hepatitis B and 0.5 per cent are Hepatitis C positive.