AP's EAGLE Aims To Cripple Drug Peddlers' Financial Networks; Seizes Assets Worth Crores

Amaravati: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking networks, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) is aggressively targeting the financial sources of marijuana and drug peddlers. Authorities aim to cripple the traffickers financially and disrupt their operations by tracking and seizing illegal assets.

Financial investigations have been launched by the EAGLE team to identify properties and wealth accumulated through drug smuggling. The group has set an initial target of seizing assets from at least 100 individuals.

Recently, immovable and movable properties worth crores were confiscated from Shetty Umamaheswara Rao of S Kota in Vizianagaram. Assets were seized from Padala Nageswara Rao of Ratnampet of Anakapalle under the provisions of the NDPS Act. 10 more seizure proposals are awaiting approval, which are expected soon.

Investigations reveal that smugglers amass properties in the names of family members, close associates and benamis to hide their illegal wealth. To counter this, authorities are conducting deep financial probes into the bank transactions of accused persons and their relatives, movable and immovable assets acquired through illicit means and sources of funds used to purchase properties.