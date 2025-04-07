Apricot Blossom Festival: Ladakh All Set To Host From April 10

Leh: Ladakh is all set to celebrate the Apricot Blossom Festival 2025 from 10th April to 4th May, bringing to life the vibrant hues of spring across the region. The festival offers a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the breathtaking apricot blossoms while immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage of Ladakh.

Organised by the Department of Tourism, the festival will span multiple villages across both Kargil and Leh districts. In Kargil, the celebrations will begin on April 11 in Sanjak Village, followed by events in Garkone, Hardass, Shilikchey, Minjee Goma, and Kartikchoo villages till April 21. Meanwhile, in Leh district, the festival begins on April 10 in Skurbuchan, and continue in Alchi, Domkhar, and Sumoor, concluding on May 4 in Tar Village.

Ladakh Apricot Blossom Festival (Special Arrangement)

Padma Angmo, Assistant Director of the Tourism Department in Leh, says, “The idea originated from the famous Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan. We saw a similar opportunity to promote the Apricot Blossom Festival in Ladakh. The main objective is to boost eco-tourism. Usually, tourists visit well-known places like Nubra, Tsomoriri, and Pangong and then return, but through this festival, we aim to take them to different villages and encourage deeper exploration of the region.

She said that they started the Apricot Blossom Festival in 2020, thinking that it would help boost tourism just like how many people travel to Japan to witness cherry blossoms. “Additionally, visitors can experience our rich culture and cuisine, making their trip both entertaining and meaningful. It also helps us preserve and promote our traditions. While the tourist footfall may not increase over time, we expect April to become a significant month for tourism in Ladakh,” she said.

Tsering Jorgais, a photographer from Ladakh, says, “We’re very excited about the Apricot Blossom Festival as it allows us to capture beautiful photographs and also brings in bookings. The blossoms add vibrant colours to the landscape, and drone shots look even more stunning. Whether it’s a couple shoot or a traditional attire shoot, the natural colours enhance the photographs. Last year, I had a pre-wedding shoot booking, and the couple said it felt like they were in Japan. We get a lot of bookings specifically during this festival. Many tourists come from Thailand, and this time as well, we have a group visiting from there.”

Ladakh Apricot Blossom Festival (Special Arrangement)

Ghulam Rasool, Assistant Tourism Officer, says, “Like previous years, we are organising the Apricot Blossom Festival this year as well. It will begin on the 11th from Sanjak village. We’ve been promoting the event for the past 3–4 months across various platforms. We hope that, like last year, tourists will participate in large numbers. Fortunately, Zojila Pass is open this time, so we expect tourists to arrive by road as well. While we’ve been organising the festival for the past 6–7 years, the scale has increased significantly over the last 3–4 years. Initially, it was held in just one or two villages, but now we are expanding it to six villages across Kargil district”.

He added, “This festival has helped increase tourist footfall. Earlier, our tourism season would begin in May, but now it starts in April. Last year, the festival was held in Aryan, Darchiks, and Garkhon areas, where guest houses and homestays recorded 100% occupancy. Similarly, in Kargil town, hotels and guest houses opened a month early for the festival and experienced strong occupancy.”

Rigzin Wangmo Lachic, President, of All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association, says, “Whether it’s a festival or any other event, promoting it is crucial—especially now, as we’ve seen a 30% dip in tourist arrivals last year. We’re at a point where any kind of promotion is welcome. Even if it brings in just a handful of tourists, it’s still worthwhile. We must put in our full efforts now, because the benefits may not be immediate; they will come next year or over time”.

She continues, “We need to continue the promotion consistently. This year, the Tourism Department has promoted the event on time, and we appreciate that. Last year, the posters were released just two days before the festival, which didn’t help much. Any effort at this stage is a good effort. Last year, 40% of the tourist arrivals were in June, so it’s very important to promote tourism in the off-season and in April. We need to go beyond social media platforms. Promotion at airports, in print media, magazines, and other analogue formats is just as important as digital marketing.”