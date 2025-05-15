ETV Bharat / bharat

'Appreciate Condemnation Of Pahalgam Attack': EAM Jaishankar After Speaking With Afghan Counterpart

New Delhi: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday evening spoke with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, and appreciated his condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives.

EAM Jaishankar described the conversation with Muttaqi as "good".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar mentioned, "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

India's foreign minister also welcomed the Afghan counterpart's dismissal of recent attempts being made to create distrust between India and Afghanistan. "Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports," Jaishankar said.