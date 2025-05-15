ETV Bharat / bharat

'Appreciate Condemnation Of Pahalgam Attack': EAM Jaishankar After Speaking With Afghan Counterpart

"Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," said EAM Jaishankar.

'Appreciate Condemnation Of Pahalgam Attack': EAM Jaishankar After Speaking To Afghan Counterpart
File photo of EAM S Jaishankar (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST

New Delhi: Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday evening spoke with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, and appreciated his condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives.

EAM Jaishankar described the conversation with Muttaqi as "good".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar mentioned, "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

India's foreign minister also welcomed the Afghan counterpart's dismissal of recent attempts being made to create distrust between India and Afghanistan. "Welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports," Jaishankar said.

"Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward," he said, after the phone call.

It is pertinent to mention that last week, Afghanistan had termed Pakistani allegations of India launching missile strikes on the Afghan territory as "baseless" and "unfounded". In an interview, its Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi had outrightly rejected Pakistan's allegations that India had carried out a missile strike on Afghan soil, labeling such claims as false and unfounded.

Prior to that, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had also rejected Pakistan's allegations as "totally frivolous", and termed those as nothing but "ludicrous claims".

