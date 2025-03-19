ETV Bharat / bharat

'Appoint Nodal Officer': SC To Rajasthan On Illegal Mining Near Sariska Tiger Reserve

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Rajasthan government to appoint a nodal officer in Alwar district in connection with the complaints of illegal mining within a kilometre of the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. During the hearing, a counsel for the applicants contended that the apex court's directions for a ban on the mining activity within one kilometre of the reserve were being flouted. A counsel representing the Rajasthan government denied the allegations.

Senior advocate K Parameshwar, assisting the court as an amicus curiae, contended before the bench that if a nodal officer were to be appointed by a state, then it would become easier to deal with the grievances. The state government informed the bench that inspections were conducted by the authorities even at night on the highways to prevent any such unauthorised activity.

"We, therefore, direct the state of Rajasthan to appoint a nodal officer in the office of the district mining officer, Alwar," said the bench, adding that after receiving the complaint the officer would take a decision within two weeks.