Online Application Begins For TANCET 2025, CEETA Entrance Exams; Check Eligibility, Fees And Other Details

Chennai: In a major update, registration for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) has begun on Friday (January 24). The application window will remain active till February 21, 2025.

CEETA offers admission to postgraduate engineering courses such as ME, M.Tech and M.Arch while TANCET 2025 is for pursuing MBA, MCA, and other courses. Students can apply from January 24 to February 21.

While 39,301 students had appeared in the exam held in 2024, it is being expected that more students will write the exams this year. For PG vocational courses in Tamil Nadu, admission of students will be done on the basis of the score in the entrance exam conducted by Anna University.

Application Process & Eligibility

Anna University Common Entrance Examination Secretary Sreedharan has issued a notification in this regard. Students can apply for CEETA to join PG engineering courses such as ME, MTech while TANCET 2025 is for admission into MBA and MCA courses.

Those eligible and interested can apply from January 24 to February 21 on the official website https://tancet.annauniv.edu.

Students who have completed their final semester in undergraduate engineering and have already appeared in the exam are eligible to apply, irrespective of whether they have availed the mark sheet or not. For MCA and MBA courses, SC, SCA and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee while the fees is Rs 1,000 for other categories. The common entrance exam for all candidates will be held on March 22, 2025.

For PG engineering courses under CEETA like ME, MTech, M.Arch and M.Plan, application fees for the SC, SCA and ST candidates is Rs 900 and for other category students, fee is Rs 1,800. This also includes the counselling fee. The entrance exam for these students will be held on March 23.