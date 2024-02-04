Loading...

Applications for JEE-Main Begins on Sunday, to Conclude on March 2

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 10:30 PM IST

Applications for JEE-Main begins on Sunday, to conclude on March 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the applications date for the second edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main. The registration form has begun on February 4 and will conclude on March 2.

New Delhi: Applications for the second edition of engineering entrance exam JEE-Main are now open and will stay on till March 2, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15.

"The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in session 1. "They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, state code of eligibility, cities for second session, educational qualification details, and pay the examination Fees," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), National Testing Agency.

"Those candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule," she added. The first edition of JEE-Main concluded earlier this week. The paper was attended by 95.8 per cent of the total candidates for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) -- one of the highest ever turnout for the JEE (Main) since the NTA started conducting the test.

The exam was held in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) and in 21 cities outside India, including Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo, where the exam was held for the first time. The admissions for the centrally funded technical institutions like the NITs and IIITs takes place based on JEE (Main) score. The top 20 per cent of the merit list becomes eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

TAGGED:

JEE MainIIT JEEApplications for JEEEngineering Form

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.