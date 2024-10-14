ETV Bharat / bharat

Apple Harvest Boosts Farmers' Earnings In Jammu and Kashmir Amid Market Uncertainty

Jammu: In Jammu and Kashmir, the apple harvest this season is proving to be highly beneficial for farmers, as the yield is being sold at approximately a 30% higher rate compared to last year. At the largest fruit market in Jammu, Narwal Fruit Market, a box of apples is being sold for Rs 1,000 while some varieties of apples are being sold for Rs 700 per box. Apple growers are hopeful that prices will continue to rise, but they also fear a potential drop in prices once apples from Kashmir flood the markets in the country.

According to Mohammad Muqsood Alam, a trader from Bihar, "The rates of apples here are better than other fruit markets across the country. We are purchasing the Kashmir apples from Jammu Fruit Mandi and we are then selling these apples in Bihar."

The price of apples from Kashmir this season is about 20% higher than in 2023, which is undoubtedly benefiting the farmers. However, an elderly Walnut seller Gulam Mohd Bhat of Shopian Kashmir is not happy selling walnuts in Jammu Fruit Mandi, Bhat says I came from Kashmir to sell walnuts in Jammu Fruit Mandi, but the rates are low for walnuts in Jammu as compared to Kashmir."

Jammu-based trader Raj Kumar Gupta noted that apple quality declined this year due to climate changes, though prices improved, suggesting each box should get Rs 1,800 instead of Rs 1,000.