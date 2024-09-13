'Apparently Inflation Is Higher In West Bengal Than Tamil Nadu': P Chidambaram's Dig Over Rs 340 Tea At Kolkata Airport

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday claimed that the price of tea at a restaurant at the Kolkata airport was Rs 340 and in a cheeky way said "Apparently inflation is higher in West Bengal than in Tamil Nadu."

"I just discovered that Tea made of Hot Water and a Tea Bag costs Rs 340 in Kolkata airport The restaurant is 'The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf'," Chidambaram, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Tamil Nadu, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The former Union Home Minister then recalled that he had raised the high price of a hot water and tea bag which was sold at the Chennai Airport and then the Airports Authority of India had taken corrective steps.

"A couple of years ago I found that 'hot water and tea bag' cost Rs 80 in Chennai airport, and I tweeted about it. AAI (Airports Authority of India) took note and took corrective steps. Apparently, inflation is higher in West Bengal than in Tamil Nadu," added the 78-year-old leader.

P Chidambaram, who was also a member of the Lok Sabha, has been vocal about rising inflation on numerous occasions.

Inflation is an increase in the price of goods and services.